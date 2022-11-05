The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 58. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers, mainly before 9am. High near 68. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light southwest wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Veterans Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.