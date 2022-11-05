Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rhubarb Elderberry Crisp

This recipe will be well-received by friends!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup quick-cooking oats



1-1/2 cups sugar, divided1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 cup cold butter3 cups diced fresh rhubarb or frozen rhubarb2 cups elderberries or blackberries2 tablespoons cornstarch1 cup water1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, oats, 1/2 cup sugar, and cinnamon; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Set aside half for topping.

-Press the remaining crumb mixture into an ungreased 11×7-in. baking dish. Top with rhubarb and berries.

-In a small saucepan, combine cornstarch and remaining sugar. Gradually stir in water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla.

-Pour over the fruit. Sprinkle with the reserved crumb mixture. Bake at 350° for 50-55 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or cold.

