Clarion Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend; Allegedly Attempts to Jump Out of Moving Vehicle on Interstate 80

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man accused of strangling his girlfriend and allegedly attempting to jump out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township moved forward in court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 47-year-old Chad Ryan Matthews were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 2:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

The case has been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

He is currently free on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, October 31, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a gas station in Clintonville, Clinton Township, Venango County, on October 28 for a report of a welfare check on a possible domestic altercation in which a female was asking bystanders to call 9-1-1.

Upon arrival, troopers met with the victim, who was “visibly distressed and shaking.” She had a difficult time speaking without crying, the complaint states.

The victim told police that Chad Matthews strangled her by placing both hands around her neck and applying pressure, causing pain and making it difficult to breathe, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim further explained to police that she was driving on Interstate 80 westbound when she and Matthews began arguing. Matthews was becoming aggressive in his behaviors and stated he did not want to live.

The victim stated that Matthews, who was a passenger in the victim’s vehicle, had opened the car door on three separate occasions and placed his foot on the ground, the complaint states.

Matthews was arraigned at 12:30 a.m. on October 29 in front of Judge Kirtland.

