Clarion Woman Accused of Kicking Probation Officer

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is behind bars for allegedly kicking a probation officer.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Kayla Marie Butler, on October 31, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28, near South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

According to a criminal complaint, a probation officer called Clarion Borough Police to request information on Kayla Butler who had allegedly called the police numerous times on October 27. The probation officer was advised of the report and stated that they were going to go check on her since she is on probation.

A Clarion Borough Police Officer responded to the scene to assist the probation officers. Upon arrival, Butler was observed on the ground in custody by a probation officer.

The probation officer advised they had arrived on scene and observed Butler exiting her residence. Butler was repeatedly told to stop, but she did not, the complaint indicates.

A probation officer attempted to grab Butler who pulled away and fell to the ground. Butler then kicked the officer in the leg, causing “substantial pain and tenderness,” according to the complaint.

The probation officer pulled out a taser, at which point Butler became compliant and was taken into custody, the complaint notes.

When searched, Butler was found to be in possession of two kitchen knives, according to the complaint.

Butler was arraigned at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, October 31, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

– Loud, Disturbing, Unnecessary Noise Prohibited, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

