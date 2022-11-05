Police: Woman in Underwear Charged for Trying to Enter Man’s Apartment Uninvited

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a woman accused of trespassing in Emlenton Borough were held for court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 20-year-old Audra Lee Lykins, of Emlenton, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 2:

– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Defiant Trespassing Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3



– Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She remains in the Venango County Prison in lieu of a $5,000.00 monetary bond.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on October 29, PSP Clarion was dispatched to a report of a female in her underwear in a hallway at a residence along Main Street.

Upon arrival, troopers located Audra Lykins on the second floor in her bra and underwear. Lykins related that it “was none of (the trooper’s) business why she was at the residence.”

A trooper asked Lykins why she was in her underwear, to which she related the trooper “wouldn’t get it.”

The trooper then asked Lykins if she lived at the residence, to which she replied “no” and that she was there for a man named “Eric.” Authorities contacted the victim, who related Lykins showed up uninvited. When Lykins knocked on the victim’s door, she pushed right past him, and entered the residence, the complaint states.

Lykins was forced out of the residence by the victim, but she allegedly continued to “bang on the door and yell in the hallway.”

Police asked Lykins to get dressed and leave several times, to which she refused.

A search incident to arrest yielded a glass marijuana smoking pipe in Lykins’ draw-string bag, the complaint indicates.

Lykins was arraigned at 11:55 p.m. on October 29, in front of Judge Kirtland.

