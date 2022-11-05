Services Set for Robert E. Young

Robert E. Young, 91, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Minneapolis, MN after an extended illness.

A full obituary can be found here.

Services will be held on Saturday Nov. 12, at 12 Noon in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

