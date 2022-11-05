SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Marlene Wazelle
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Marlene Wazelle.
Marlene has been a member of the Beverage-Air family since 2015. She began her career on the assembly line before being promoted to Line 1 Team Leader due to her exceptional work ethic and attention to detail.
Marlene is always on the line helping her team and making sure her employees have support. She takes the extra time to train new employees while making sure her more tenured employees feel appreciated in their positions. Marlene credits Production Manager, Mark Battaglia, for helping her learn how to be successful. “He has been with me from the beginning- night shift, weekend shift, he’s been right there supporting me.”
Marlene enjoys touring wineries with her boyfriend when she gets the opportunity. She also enjoys spending time with her sons, Jason, John, and Jesse, and her three grandsons and granddaughter.
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
