7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, November 6, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly between 10am and 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Veterans Day – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
