7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers, mainly between 10am and 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Veterans Day – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
