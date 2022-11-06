All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Turney Shick
Turney Shick served our country in the United States Marine Corps.
Name: William Turney Shick
Born: March 19, 1946
Died: April 17, 2022
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Marine Corps
Turney Shick graduated from Redbank High School in 1964 and served two years with the U.S. Marine Corps in motor transport.
The government issued him a military driver’s license and put him behind the wheel of semi-trucks.
Click here to view a full obituary.
