Area Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.

The charges stem from a domestic dispute that occurred at an apartment on Liberty Street around 11:46 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Officers were dispatched to the scene, and they made contact with a known female who advised that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Jerid Cochran.

The victim invited the officers into her apartment and reported that Cochran had left on foot. A fresh laceration that was still bleeding was observed on the victim’s chin, the complaint indicates.

Once inside the apartment, the known female led the officers to the kitchen, and she advised that she and Cochran were arguing over Cochran’s “attitude.” She told Cochran that he was “a piece of (expletive) and to get the (expletive) out of her apartment.” The victim stated that Cochran got mad and told her that he would “beat her (expletive) a**,” according to the complaint.

The victim told the officers that she then screamed in Cochran’s face to get out of her apartment. He then put his hand on her face and pushed her backward, causing her to lose her footing and fall into the corner knocking over the coffee pot and a picture. The known female believes that the laceration on her chin may have been from Cochran’s fingernail when he pushed her, the complaint states.

The officers then made contact with Cochran who was walking west on River Hill. Cochran denied any physical contact inside the apartment. When one of the officers told Cochran that he observed signs of a struggle in the apartment, Cochran stated that (the known female) grabbed his phone, but he had no idea how the coffee pot and the picture frame were knocked over, according to the complaint.

Cochran also advised that he initially told the officers that there was no physical altercation because he did not want to get (the known female) into trouble, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, November 1, at 11:00 a.m. on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

