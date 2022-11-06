Clarion Borough’s Ugly Sweater Parade Set for December 10

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough’s Ugly Sweater Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 10.

Line-up will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Northwest Bank on Main Street. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. and will travel down Main Street to the park.

Clarion Area Chamber Executive Director Tracy Becker told exploreClarion.com, “It was so popular last year we brought it back again this year.”

The announcement of the parade came in the form of a motion at Clarion Borough Council’s monthly meeting.

Before the vote, one council member lauded the parade.

“I will definitely be participating,” Zachary Garbarino said. “I love the Ugly Sweater Parade!”

Santa Claus will also be visiting with children following the parade in the park.

Becker explained that five units have registered so far, including marching bands from Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Area.

The deadline to register is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2.

If you’d like to register, please stop by the Clarion Area Chamber at 650 Main Street or call 814-226-9161.

“Just wear your favorite ugly sweater,” Becker said. “We just want everybody to have fun.”

For more information, email [email protected]

Check the Clarion Area Chamber Facebook page for updates.

