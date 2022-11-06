Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey Chicken Stir-Fry

This all-in-one chicken stir fry recipe with a hint of sweetness from honey is a big time-saver!

Ingredients

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon cold water



3 teaspoons olive oil, divided1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces1 garlic clove, minced3 tablespoons honey2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce1/8 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1 package (16 ounces) of frozen broccoli stir-fry vegetable blendHot cooked rice, optional

Directions

-Mix cornstarch and water until smooth. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 teaspoons oil over medium-high heat; stir-fry chicken and garlic for 1 minute. Add honey, soy sauce, salt, and pepper; cook and stir until chicken is no longer pink, 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan.

-In the same pan, stir-fry vegetable blend in remaining oil just until tender, 4-5 minutes. Return chicken to pan. Stir cornstarch mixture and add to pan; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, about 1 minute. Serve with rice if desired.

