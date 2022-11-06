SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Is Clarion County Community Bank’s Business of the Month
Sunday, November 6, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Community Bank (CCCB) has elected Spine & Extremities Center as their business of the month for November. Stop at CCCB in Clarion to enter for a chance to win a 90-minute massage donated by Spine & Extremities Center!
Through Monday, November 28, 2022, there will be a box in the bank lobby where you can enter to win.
You do not have to be a bank customer to enter. No purchase is necessary. Anyone is welcome to stop by and enter!
The winner will be drawn on Monday, November 28.
Clarion County Community Bank is located at 333 W. Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
For questions or more information about entering please call the bank at 814-226-6000.
