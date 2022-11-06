SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Pork Chop Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
Sunday, November 6, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Pork Chop as their special on Sunday, November 6th!
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, November 6 – Stuffed Pork Chop
Monday, November 7 – Chili Dogs
Tuesday, November 8 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Salad Croissant
Wednesday, November 9 – Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, November 10 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, November 11 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, November 12 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.