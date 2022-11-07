7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 36.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Veterans Day – A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
