Monday, November 7, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Veterans Day – A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

