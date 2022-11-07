Area Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop in Clarion Borough Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge, of Oil City, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:

– False Identification to Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $500.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

The charge stems from a traffic stop that occurred at 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, in Clarion Borough.

According to a criminal complaint, police stopped a silver Jeep operated by a known woman due to information received that the vehicle was being operated without insurance. Officers were also notified that an individual in the vehicle, identified as John Aitkens Blair III had active warrants and drugs were possibly involved.

During the traffic stop, the known female immediately confronted an officer that her husband had called the police for her driving without insurance. The officer observed 33-year-old John Blair sitting in the front passenger seat and a male in the back seat.

Blair was taken into custody on a warrant out of Beaver County, the complaint states.

The officer then asked the male in the back seat for identification, and he relayed that he did not have any. When asked for his name, the male said he was “Earl Mallday” with a known date of birth. The officer ran the name provided, and it came back with no record found, the complaint indicates.

The officer made contact with the male again and advised him to provide his actual name. He again told the officer that his name was “Earl Mallday” and provided the same date of birth. Again, there was no record found, the complaint notes.

The male was asked to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody to be fingerprinted. The male then advised that his name was Earl Brekenridge, according to the complaint.

He told police he provided the false name because when the officer would run his real name, he would discover active warrants, the complaint indicates.

Breckenridge was arraigned at 2:29 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, in front of Judge Quinn.

The following charges against Blair were waived for court on Tuesday, November 1:

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

His case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

