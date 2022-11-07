Area Woman Injured in Vehicle vs. Deer Collision on Route 338

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Ford Escape operated by 26-year-old Breanna L. Kline, of Shippenville, was traveling north when a deer entered the lane of travel.

Kline’s vehicle struck the deer and sustained disabling damage.

Kline was using a seat belt and was not injured.

A passenger in Kline’s vehicle—20-year-old Nydia M. Deeter, of Titusville—suffered suspected injuries. She was not using a seat belt.

Another passenger—a 5-year-old male, of Shippenville—was not injured. He was restrained by a child safety seat.

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company assisted on the scene.

