 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Woman Injured in Vehicle vs. Deer Collision on Route 338

Monday, November 7, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Ford Escape operated by 26-year-old Breanna L. Kline, of Shippenville, was traveling north when a deer entered the lane of travel.

Kline’s vehicle struck the deer and sustained disabling damage.

Kline was using a seat belt and was not injured.

A passenger in Kline’s vehicle—20-year-old Nydia M. Deeter, of Titusville—suffered suspected injuries. She was not using a seat belt.

Another passenger—a 5-year-old male, of Shippenville—was not injured. He was restrained by a child safety seat.

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company assisted on the scene.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.