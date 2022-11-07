Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frosted Cranberry Drop Cookies

The icing is an ideal complement to the tart berries in the cookies!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



3/4 cup packed brown sugar1/4 cup whole milk1 large egg2 tablespoons orange juice3 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon baking soda2-1/2 cups chopped fresh or frozen cranberries1 cup chopped walnuts

Frosting:

1/3 cup butter

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 to 4 tablespoons of hot water

Directions

-In a bowl, cream butter and sugars. Add milk, egg, and orange juice; mix well. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda; add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in cranberries and nuts.

-Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

-For frosting, heat the butter in a saucepan over low heat until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Cool for 2 minutes; transfer to a small bowl. Add sugar and vanilla. Beat in water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the frosting reaches desired consistency. Frost the cookies.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.