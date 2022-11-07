 

Emlenton Man Escapes Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 Off-Ramp

Monday, November 7, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Monroe Township on October 30.

According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Saturday, November 5, this crash happened near Interstate 80 and State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, a 2020 Buick GS 350 driven by 60-year-old C.P. Dellarocca, of Garnerville, New York, was traveling on I-80 and was stopped for a red light at the intersection of the I-80 eastbound off ramp and State Route 68. A 2011 Dodge Avenger operated by 44-year-old Matthew A. Lieberum, of Emlenton, was also exiting I-80.

According to police, Lieberum did not stop for the Buick and struck it from behind.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Lieberum was cited for Following Too Closely.


