Pickup Slams into Utility Pole Off Route 368 Following Collision

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup crashed into a utility pole off State Route 368 following a two-vehicle collision last Thursday afternoon.

According to a report released on Saturday, November 5, by Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened at the intersection of State Route 368 and Pine Hollow Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 3:53 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.

Police say a 2011 Kia Sportage operated by a 16-year-old female, of Emlenton, attempted to proceed from Pine Hollow Road onto Route 368 without yielding to the right-of-way of a 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by 48-year-old Timothy A. Pope, of Parker. The pickup subsequently struck the Kia.

Following the initial impact, Pope’s pickup veered off the left side of the highway and collided with a utility pole.

The teen driver and Pope were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported on the scene.

Both vehicles were disabled.

