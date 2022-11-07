Roberta M. “Bobi” Schrubb Smith, 83, of Kane, passed away peacefully early Friday evening, November 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Home in Kane.

Born August 23, 1939 in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eloise Nichols Shrubb.

She was a 1957 graduate of Kane Area High School and was a member of Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church.

On September 22, 1988 at Kingsville United Methodist Church, she married W. Craig Smith. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2018.

“Bobi” as she was fondly known worked various jobs throughout her life, but felt her greatest accomplishment and what brought her her GREATEST JOY was raising her three children.

She especially delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her pastimes included gardening and cooking.

Those surviving are her sons, Stephen (Denise) Blint and Douglas (Julie) Blint; her daughter, Rhonda (Arne) Johnson; her stepdaughter, Robin (Jeff) Courson; her stepdaughter-in-law, Cheryl (Greg) Furlong; her brothers, Robert (Janie) Schrubb, Dr. Terry (Jayshree) Schrubb, Donald (Terri Anne) Schrubb and Dr. Richard (Julie) Shrubb; her grandchildren, Nikki (Tom) Boylan, Adam (Jeanna) Blint, Amanda (George) Lindquist, Douglas (Tiffany) Blint, Jr., Bailey Blint, Brooke (Adam) Wagner, Jesse (Janey) Johnson, Jeffrey Courson, Ian (Erica) Courson, Anna Courson, Amanda Smith- Girt, Ashley (Eric) McLaughlin and Abby (Michael) Kaltenbach; her great grandchildren, Kylie and Karsyn Boylan, Jackson and Nora Blint, George, Keelan and Lena Lindquist, Niyah and Iris Blint, Rylan, Brayden and Blake Wagner, Paige Johnson, Rivers and Iris Courson, Logan, Lincoln and Lawson Girt, Brecken and Carson McLaughlin, Kai and Kabe Kaltenbach; as well as the father of her three children, Donald G. Blint.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pastor W. Craig Smith, she was preceded in death by stepsons, Craig W. and M. Scott Smith; her sister, Debra Baxter; and her brother-in-law, Richard Baxter.

Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11AM at Kane First United Methodist Church with Pastor Calvin Cook, officiating.

Interment and graveside committal services will follow at 2PM at Bridgeview Cemetery, Mt. Jewett, McKean County with Pastor David Pfleiger, Pastor of Kane Lutheran Home, presiding.

