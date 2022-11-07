Sara Claire Copenhaver, 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

She was born on February 14, 1925, in McWilliams, to the late Frank and Mary (Hallman) Boozer.

She married Leo Calvin Copenhaver, and he preceded her in death on June 8, 1976.

Sara worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Jefferson Manor in Brookville for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Unger and her husband, Joe, of Templeton, a son William Copenhaver and his wife, Connie, of New Bethlehem, seven grandchildren, Shawn Unger (Dina), Ginger Zacherl (Randy), Tricia Briscoe (Jason), Bret Unger, Brandon Copenhaver (Michelle), Shane Copenhaver (Amanda), Jenelle Kirkpatrick (Dylan) thirteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Leo, she was preceded in death by a son, James Copenhaver, a daughter, Janelle Copenhaver, a sister, Margaret Spencer, two brothers, William Carl Boozer and Charles A. Boozer, and a special companion Mark Stinner.

Friends will be received on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Switzer officiating.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

