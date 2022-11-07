Sligo Footbridge Project Attracts Another $500,000 Grant

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – An additional $500,000.00 has been awarded for the Sligo pedestrian bridge project construction phase from the PennDOT TASA (Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside).

(Pictured above: In 2016, Ed Myers from the Sligo Borough Maintenance Department attached the plywood cover over a hole in the Sligo Footbridge. Since then, Sligo Borough has been desperately seeking funding for the permanent repair of the footbridge.)

The good news was announced by Sligo Borough Council at its November meeting. Council praised the efforts of HRG (Herbert, Rowland, and Grubic, Inc.) and Brian Emberg in securing the additional grant money.

”The great news is that the Sligo Pedestrian Bridge Project’s construction phase GTA TASA funding hasbeen increased from $105,000.00 up to $614,500.00,” wrote Emberg in an e-mail on Monday, October 31. “This means that the construction phase is more than adequately funded.”

According to Emberg, the total construction budget is estimated at $866,645.00, including design at 176,695.00, R/W (insurance) of $5,000.00, utilities of $15,000.00, construction of $609,950.00, and CACI of $60,000.00.

The Union School District is expected to submit a grant application to the Eccles Lesher Foundation asking for an additional $50,000.00. Total grants now include $70,272.00 from Eccles, a DCED Multimodal Transportation Fund grant of $163,968.00, $40,027.00 from Sligo’s American Recovery Grant, and the $614,500.00 TASA grant for a total of $938,767.00.

A Zoom meeting is being scheduled between Sligo Borough and Emberg and Ben Gilberti to discuss the next steps which would include the following: an additional grant request and Sligo funds, an updated project schedule, a new PennDOT project manager meet-and-greet, and a design contract amendment for additional TASA requirements, a grant administration contract CFA and multimodal, and payment for current invoices.

Council also thanked assistance provided for grant writing from Delta Development in support of State Senator Scott Hutchinson, State Representative Donna Oberlander, and Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley, designating it as the number one grant writing priority for Delta Development.

