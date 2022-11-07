Business Spotlight: Toy Drilling LLC., A 4th Generation Well Drilling Company

 

Monday, November 7, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Toy Drilling family
DISTANT, Pa. (EYT) – In 1955, Ralph L. Toy started a drilling business by purchasing his first Davey Drill.

Toy started his business by primarily drilling blast holes. As the business grew, so did Toy’s services. In the early to mid-1960s, his son, Richard (Dick), returned to the business as a geologist opening the business to a more diverse drilling company. This expansion led to the purchase of larger and different-style rigs.

The original foundation has allowed Toy Drilling to be a diverse leader in the industry, given the vast array of services they offer.

In 1996, Gary Toy took over the business and ran it until 2016 when his son and current owner, Brody Toy, came back to the family business making it a 4th generation business that excels in well drilling and water treatment.

Today, Toy Drilling is proud to offer the following services:

Well Drilling Services

New well construction for residential and commercial wells. Ranging in size from 6” to 12”. Other sizes are available upon request. Deepening and repairs to existing wells and casings are also offered.

Exploration Drilling

Exploration for mining properties including coring with various core sizes. Toy Drilling is versatile with various types and sizes of rigs which allows them to perform exploration in various formations.

Water Conditioning

Toy Drilling provides whole house and commercial water treatment systems for all types of water. They sell and service CSI and water-right water treatment that is tailored and priced for each specific job. They also offer salt delivery services, offer free water tests and estimates.

Repair Services

They diagnose and repair pumps and all parts of water systems. Toy Drilling prides itself in having a well-stocked truck allowing them to accommodate every job in a timely manner.

Toy Drilling looks forward to continuing the family legacy of providing top-notch service in every field they provide services for.

Toy Drilling Main image

For questions, feel free to email them directly at [email protected] or give them a call at 814-275-2232.

Toy Drilling is glad to help with any of your water well drilling, water conditioning, or repair needs.

Toy Drilling 4

Visit them online at http://toydrilling.com/ or visit them on facebook.

Toy Drilling, LLC. is located at 110 Red Shop Lane, Distant, PA 16223.


