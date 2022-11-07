Stanley George Lutz, 65, of Oil City, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Born on April 10, 1957, he was a son to the late Maurice and Lenore Mock Lutz.

On September 15, 1990, Stanley married Susanne Frawley Lutz, who survives.

They shared 32 years of marriage together.

Mr. Lutz worked for Electralloy until his retirement in 2018.

Stan was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman Club, Steelworkers Union, and the Eagles Club.

Stanley was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting in his free time.

He was a handyman who could build anything, including the house him and his family shared.

Stan enjoyed spending time with his children, helping them restore antique cars.

Surviving are two children, Chad and Clayton Lutz, his wife, Susanne Lutz, a brother, Steve Lutz, and four sisters, Kathy Burniesen, Karen Lutz, Cindy Robinson, and Lisa Groner.

In addition, many loved nieces and nephews survive.

Preceding Stanley in death are his parents, Maurice and Lenore Lutz, a sister-in-law Sharon Lutz, and a nephew Eric Lutz.

A visitation will be held at the Reinsel Funeral Home in Oil City on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Stanley’s name to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Northwest, 100 Fairfield Dr, Seneca, PA 16346, to the Family House on their website at familyhouse.org, or donate blood in Stanley’s memory.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

