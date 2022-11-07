State Police Calls: ATV Catches Fire on Banner Road in Paint Township

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

ATV Catches Fire on Banner Road in Paint Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers responded to a vehicle fire along Banner Road in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.

Police say a 2013 Chongqing Huansong Industries Big Horn 400 ATV operated by 72-year-old Dale W. Fiscus, of Shippenville, caught fire while traveling on Banner Road.

Fiscus and a passenger—74-year-old Judith E. Fiscus, of Shippenville—were not injured.

Neither individual was using a helmet.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

DUI in Monroe Township

PSP Clarion investigated a DUI near Commerce Road and State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 7:04 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.

Police say the operator of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

The operator is a known 60-year-old Lucinda man.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Ford City Man Found Deceased

Kittanning-based State Police are investigating an accidental death near 6th Avenue in Ford City Borough, Armstrong County.

Police say 39-year-old Colt Hileman, of Ford City, was found deceased around 4:42 a.m. on Friday, November 4.

This case is still being investigated.

Two Clarion Residents Uninjured in Deer Collision

According to Butler-based State Police, a 2010 Toyota Sienna operated by 59-year-old James A. Lingwall, of Clarion, was traveling north on Interstate 79, in Worth Township, Butler County, around 7:01 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, when a deer entered the roadway.

Police say the Toyota struck the deer, causing Lingwall to pull over shortly after due to disabling damage.

Lingwall and his passenger—61-year-old Peggy A. Lingwall, of Clarion—were not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Castle Towing.

