West Forest School Students Participate in Escape Room Challenge

Monday, November 7, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_20221027Escape room2 (1)TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest Elementary School students recently participated in an escape room challenge.

(Pictured above – Front (left to right): Devin Stone, Lukas Moats, and Alexzandrya Hunt; Back (left to right): Jason Bell, Lillian Bawden, Reed Clark, Ariana Millard, Abby Summerville, Eliana Forker, Gavin Summerville, and Jayden Scherer.)

During the after-school program in October, students in grades 4 through 6 had to solve puzzles and work as a team in order to crack the code.

When they opened the Key Chest, there were sweet treats inside for everyone to share.


