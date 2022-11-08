7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Veterans Day – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.