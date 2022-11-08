 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Veterans Day – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
