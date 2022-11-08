Barbara Louise Schar Gaj Eisenman, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 27, 2022, at The Village at St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH.

Born February 8, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA, Barbara was married to Regis Gaj, who preceded her in death 50 years ago.

She went on to raise four children on her own in Walnut Bend, PA, while working full time and pursuing first an LPN degree, then an RN, and finally reaching her BSN in 1995.

Barbara worked many years for the Cleveland VA Hospital as a nurse.

Barb was a true inspiration to all who knew her, hardworking, cheerful, and always ready to lend a hand to others.

She showed tremendous strength all her life.

In 1985, she married Andrew F. Eisenman, and together they enjoyed many hobbies, including traveling in their motor home for years with their dogs, Lucy and then Jake.

Barbara and Andy have lived in Cuyahoga Falls, OH since 1987, and have been active at The Chapel in Akron, OH since that time.

Barbara leaves her husband of 37 years, Andy; two daughters, Sally Jack (Bill) and Lisa Gaj; two sons, Steve Gaj (Sadya Armstrong) and Dave Gaj (Carol); two stepdaughters, Anita Eisenman and Nancy Hinderman (Kelvin); sister-in-law, Katherine Eisert (Martin); eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, George Earl Schar and Elizabeth Maier Schar; two sisters, Nancy Linton and Virginia Irving; and one stepdaughter, Arlene Palka (Robert).

Pastor Mike Nichols officiated services held at 11 AM Tuesday, November 1 at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224.

Friends were able to call from 4 PM to 7 PM Monday, October 31 and 10 AM to service time Tuesday, November 1.

Burial Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Village of St. Edward Foundation, 3131 Smith Road, Akron, OH 44333, Elara Caring Hospice Foundation, 1530 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44313, or the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the extraordinary caregivers from The Village of St. Edward and Elara Caring for not only the loving care that they provided to Barbara, but also her dear husband, Andy, and her family during such a difficult time.

