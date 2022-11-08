Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s All-American Apple Pie

Check out the most delicious apple pie filling by Agnes Bauer!

Ingredients

Pastry for double-crust pie

6 c. thinly cooking apples (2 lbs.)



1 Tbsp. lemon juice (optional)1 c. sugar2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour1/2 to 1 tsp. ground cinnamonDash of ground nutmeg1 Tbsp. butter or margarineSugar (optional)

Directions

-Prepare and roll out pastry. Line a 9-inch pie plate with half of the pastry. Trim the pastry to the edge of the pie plate. If apples lack tartness, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

-In a mixing bowl, combine sugar, flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg (for a very juicy pie, omit the flour).

-Add sugar mixture to apples; toss to mix. Put in pie shell; dot with butter. Place the top crust on the pie. Seal the edges of the crust. Sprinkle some sugar atop, if desired. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.

-Enjoy!

