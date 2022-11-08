Clarion Hospital Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update November 7, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 11/06/2022: 26,057

Test obtained at CH: 19,251

Positives: 5,503

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 11/06/2022: 120,026

Tests obtained at BMH: 31,136

Positives: 19,914

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/07/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 16 patients. 0 suspected. 16 confirmed. 4 ICU.

DOH Reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 11/02/2022.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

