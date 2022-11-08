David G. Richardson, age 73, of Clarion, passed away on November 5, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Pittsburgh on April 16, 1949 to the late William and Alice (Gross) Richardson.

David proudly served in the Army National Guard.

He retired from Shaler Area School District after 30 years.

David enjoyed hunting and had a passion for automobiles.

He loved his family dearly and always went out of his way to help others.

One of the things he will always be remembered for is his ability to always eloquently express his true feelings and his eccentric sense of humor.

He was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed.

David is survived by his significant other, Judi Ventura of Clarion; two daughters, Holly McNaughton and fiancé Rick Devey of Summerville and Danielle Billiar of Pittsburgh; siblings, William (Maryanne) Richardson of Pittsburgh, Linda (Mike Bazari) Schramm of Pittsburgh and Robert (Lynne) Richardson of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Ian, Kevin and Morgan McNaughton.

David was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Linda Gally Richardson.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 2pm-4pm & 7pm-9pm at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held at 11am in the funeral home on Thursday, November 10, 2022 with Pastor David Carver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of Crafton Heights or Gally Charities, both located in Pittsburgh, PA.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

