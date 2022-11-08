 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Donna Fox Shultz

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6TTHNLXkgyC1xDonna Fox Shultz, 77, of Cooperstown passed away on October 28, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

She was born on June 9, 1945, to the late Nelson and Shirley (Rogers) Fox.

After graduating high school, Donna was employed by Lepley’s Bus Service as a Bus Driver for many years.

Donna had a special place in her heart for animals.

She loved to play bingo with her friends and watch game shows.

Left to cherish her loving memory is her son, Travis Snyder; her sisters, Sandra Couch and Betty Boughner; and her grandchildren, Dalton Snyder and Delaney Snyder.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her half-sisters, Lavonne Schreffler and Evelyn Nelson.

As per Donna’s wishes there will be no services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Donna’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.