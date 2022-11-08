Donna Fox Shultz, 77, of Cooperstown passed away on October 28, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

She was born on June 9, 1945, to the late Nelson and Shirley (Rogers) Fox.

After graduating high school, Donna was employed by Lepley’s Bus Service as a Bus Driver for many years.

Donna had a special place in her heart for animals.

She loved to play bingo with her friends and watch game shows.

Left to cherish her loving memory is her son, Travis Snyder; her sisters, Sandra Couch and Betty Boughner; and her grandchildren, Dalton Snyder and Delaney Snyder.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her half-sisters, Lavonne Schreffler and Evelyn Nelson.

As per Donna’s wishes there will be no services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

