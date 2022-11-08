Featured Local Job: Forest County Probation Officer

The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers.

Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences.

Send resume to:

Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF



526 Elm Street, Box 8Tionesta, PA 16353

on or before December 10, 2022.

EOE



