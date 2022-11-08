Janet Zimmerman Gracey, 95, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, passed away on Monday morning, November 7, 2022.

She was formerly of Pleasantville.

Janet was born on January 3, 1927, in Millbrook to the late Floyd and Dessie (McClelland) Westlake.

She was a graduate of Sandy Lake High School and earned a degree in nursing as a U.S. Army Cadet-trained Registered Nurse at Buhl School of Nursing (Sharon, PA).

Janet was employed for over 20 years at Sunset Manor/Grandview Healthcare in Titusville until her retirement in 1992.

She was a charter member of the Pleasantville Community Church and was involved in the children’s evangelism fellowship.

Janet enjoyed reading, bird watching, traveling, working in her flower garden, and staying active in her church.

She is survived by a son, Bruce Zimmerman and wife Marianne of Houston, TX; a daughter, Faye Montgomery of Wilmore, KY; grandchildren, Steve Montgomery and wife McKenzie, Todd Montgomery and wife Nicki; 4 great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Matthew Malet, Michael Malet; 3 step great-grandchildren; and a sister, Esther Mae Mitchelltree of Butler.

Janet was preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel E. Zimmerman, whom she married on December 23, 1947, at Millbrook, PA, passed away on January 14, 1989; her second husband, Robert C. Gracey, whom she married on April 14, 2000, at the Pleasantville Community Church, passed away on December 25, 2020; a brother, Charles Westlake of Sandy Lake; and a son-in-law, Michael Montgomery of Wilmore, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasantville Community Church 343 W. State St., Pleasantville, PA 16341.

No services are being observed at this time.

Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City, PA.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

