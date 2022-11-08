Live Updates: The Polls Open at 7 a.m. For Pa. Election Day 2022. Here’s What You Need to Know.

Welcome to Election Day 2022 in Pennsylvania.

(Photo: A woman wearing an “I Voted” sticker during Pennsylvania’s 2020 election. Photo credit: Tim Tai / Philadelphia Inquirer)

Article by Spotlight PA Staff

Today, seven Spotlight PA reporters — in collaboration with our partners from Votebeat and students from the News Lab @ Penn State University — are monitoring voting across the state and will keep you updated with the latest news and developments as they happen.

We’re following the voting process, any reports of voter intimidation, the counting of mail and in-person ballots, legal challenges, and everything else you need to know as Pennsylvania works toward finalizing its election results. See something we need to know about? Use the form below:

How to report a problem while voting or get voting info

3 a.m.

If you need last-minute voting information, you can seek official answers from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling 1-877-VOTESPA. The nonpartisan Election Protection coalition has its own hotline, as well: 866-OUR-VOTE.

If you need to lodge a complaint about something you experience while voting, you can call the state’s hotline (1-877-VOTESPA) or reach the department using this form.

Still preparing to cast your ballot? Read Spotlight PA’s complete coverage at our Election Center 2022 website. — Sarah Anne Hughes of Spotlight PA

What you need to know before heading to the polls

3 a.m.

For those of you heading out to the polls, here’s what you need to know:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Double-check your polling place here.

In addition to nonpartisan poll workers, you may encounter partisan poll watchers who are sanctioned to observe polling places. Here’s what they can — and can’t — do.

Have a completed mail ballot? You can still drop it off today by 8 p.m. Some satellite offices and drop boxes will close before then, so make sure to look up your local details.

Have a mail ballot but want to vote in person? Bring all of the materials with you to your polling place.

Requested a mail ballot but it never came? You can still vote using a provisional ballot.

If you are facing a last-minute problem and can’t make it to the polls, you may qualify for an emergency absentee ballot. Read about those here.

Like in 2020, be prepared to exercise patience this week and beyond. Election officials can only begin processing mail and absentee ballots this morning, which means it may take days to report the full results.

Also, beware of mis- and disinformation about mail ballots, voting machines, and more. —Sarah Anne Hughes of Spotlight PA

