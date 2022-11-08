Police Continue Search for Suspect Accused of Stealing Nearly $400 Worth of Items from Walmart

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of nearly $400 worth of items from Walmart in September.

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an active retail theft around 12:11 a.m. on September 15.

Police say an unknown male suspect entered the store around 11:50 p.m. and removed multiple items from their packages, placing merchandise in his clothing, and into a duffle bag.

The unknown suspect then left Walmart in an unknown direction with the merchandise without paying, police say.

The total value of the stolen items is $384.97.

The suspect was seen wearing a blue Under Armour t-shirt, camo pants, camo hat, and glasses.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, November 7.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.