Police Continue Search for Suspect Accused of Stealing Nearly $400 Worth of Items from Walmart

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of nearly $400 worth of items from Walmart in September.

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an active retail theft around 12:11 a.m. on September 15.

Police say an unknown male suspect entered the store around 11:50 p.m. and removed multiple items from their packages, placing merchandise in his clothing, and into a duffle bag.

The unknown suspect then left Walmart in an unknown direction with the merchandise without paying, police say.

The total value of the stolen items is $384.97.

The suspect was seen wearing a blue Under Armour t-shirt, camo pants, camo hat, and glasses.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, November 7.


