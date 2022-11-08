 

Police Searching for Man Accused of Breaking into Multiple Vehicles

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police CarRURAL VALLEY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft from motor vehicles in Armstrong County.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of West School Street in Rural Valley, Armstrong County, for a report of a male actively breaking into multiple vehicles around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6.

Police say a canvass of the area yielded negative results.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’10″ tall, 200 to 250 lbs., wearing a black hoody with white lettering on the left chest/side, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

The suspect broke into multiple vehicles, taking various tools, a jumper box, and loose change, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Simmons at PSP Kittanning at 724-543-2011.


