Poll Watchers Keeping a Close Eye on Area Precincts

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 @ 05:11 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-area Republican Gary Sproul was working the polling place at the Clarion Township building today, calling his job a “poll watcher.”

“We have people covering most of our major precincts in the county,” he said. “We have a person inside now striking the list of Republicans. Later we’ll get on the phones to make sure they get out to vote.”

Striking is when a poll watcher inspects the list of people who voted and then crosses off the names on the list of their party’s registered voters, so they know who they need to bring to the polls near the end of the day.

“This precinct here is pretty good,” said Sproul. “I know this morning I was told that in the first 90 minutes we had about 110, 115 people that had already voted. And, predominantly Republicans, which is good for us.”

Sproul spent his time standing outside the precinct with a homemade sign encouraging voters to vote Republican. He said his sign was 15 1/2 feet away from the entrance, more than five feet farther than is required by state election laws, according to Sproul.

“My wife is judge of election, and she scrutinizes everything I do,” said Sproul. “I think both sides should be out here.”

Polls close tonight at 8:00 p.m.

To find your polling place, visit PA Voter Services.


