Thomas L. Carr, 81, of Boyers, Pa, passed away Thursday evening (11-03-22) at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa on December 22, 1940, he was the son of the late Lloyd Lewis and Phyllis McCullough Carr.

Tom served in the U.S. Navy for nearly four years of active duty.

He served aboard the USS Pocono from which he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.

For much of his adult years, he was employed in the banking business.

He retired as a manager with the NCR Financial Corp. as a manager.

He was a recent member of the VFW Post 7840, and thoroughly enjoyed caring for his country home along with his late wife Mary.

He married the love of his life, Mary Dolores Chalmers on August 27, 1960, and she passed away just a year ago on October 30, 2021.

Surviving are four children and spouses: LaDonna (John) Carlino of Oakmont, Tom (Kelly) Carr and Dana (Jeff) Delu all of Boyers area, and DeAnna (Robert) Fate of Sarver; twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews; five siblings: Margaret, Ruth, Colleen, Wally, and Dave.

Visitation Noon to 3:00 PM Tuesday (11-08) at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St., Eau Claire where services will be held at 3:00 PM.

He will be laid to rest with his beloved wife following the service.

VFW and American Legion Posts of Parker will conduct Veteran Memorial Service at 2:45 PM at the funeral home.

