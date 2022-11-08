Poll Workers Preparing for Busy Election Day

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Local election officials are gearing up for what may be a busy day of voting.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

With high-profile races between Josh Shapiro (D) and Doug Mastriano (R) for the governorship, and a race between Mehmet Oz (R) and John Fetterman (D) for a seat in the U.S. Senate that has been tightening over the past week, candidates have been working to turn out the vote.

Pennsylvania voters appear highly motivated to participate in this year’s midterm election. Turnout in June’s primary elections was the highest for both parties since 2002, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Clarion election officials are staffing 40 voting locations throughout the county. Many of these volunteers arrive as early as 6:00 a.m. to set up for the 7:00 a.m. opening and stay past the 8:00 p.m. closing.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s latest information, Clarion County has 23,627 registered voters. Of those, almost 63% are registered Republicans (14,840) and roughly 26% are registered Democrats (6,084). Unaffiliated (1,949) and “other” (754) voters account for about 11.4% of registrations.

Find out if you’re registered to vote here. Find your polling place here.

