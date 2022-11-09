 

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Veterans Day – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


