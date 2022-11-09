Roberta Darlene Ahrens, previously of Polk Center, most recently of Ebensburg Center, passed away on October 31, 2022 at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, PA.

She was born on April 19, 1947, in Oil City, PA.

Affectionately known as Darlene to family and close friends, she was the daughter of the late Robert Leo Ahrens and Eudora J. Connor Ahrens.

She became a resident at Polk State Center in February of 1952 at the age of 4.

She attended school and resided at Polk Center for 70 years.

As a child at home on Spring Street in Oil City, she enjoyed living with her brother John and sister Kathy.

As an adult Roberta Darlene loved familiar cottage friends and staff at Polk where she received loving attention.

Roberta liked going to Senior Center where the atmosphere was lively, she enjoyed music, soft, warm blankets, stringing and separating beads into necklaces and bright colors.

Roberta was a devout Catholic, was baptized at St. Joseph Church in Oil City as an infant.

She received her Confirmation at Polk Center at age 12 on September 9, 1959.

She attended Mass on Sundays and Holy Days as well as other service and religious programs offered regularly throughout her years at Polk.

Quiet and sweet, Roberta was a beautiful gift from God.

Left to cherish Roberta Darlene’s wonderful memory is her brother, John Ahrens & his wife Carol of Erie, PA and her sister Kathy Wodzinski & her husband Dennis of Erie as well as several nieces and nephews.

Grave site committal services were privately held at Sunset Garden Memorial Park, Cranberry, PA on Tuesday November 8, 2022 with Rev. John L. Miller, III pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church officiating.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

