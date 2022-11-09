 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage and Squash Penne

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You won’t regret making this soothing dish on a cold fall day!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked penne pasta
1 package (12 ounces) of frozen cooked winter squash

2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cooked Italian sausage links (4 ounces each), sliced
1 medium onion, chopped
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Optional: Additional grated Parmesan cheese and minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Cook pasta and squash according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add sausage and onion; cook and stir until sausage is browned and onion is tender; keep warm.

-In a small bowl, mix the cooked squash, cheese, salt, parsley, and pepper until blended. Drain pasta; transfer to a serving plate. Spoon squash mixture over pasta; top with sausage mixture. If desired, sprinkle with additional cheese and parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


