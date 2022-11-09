Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage and Squash Penne

You won’t regret making this soothing dish on a cold fall day!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked penne pasta

1 package (12 ounces) of frozen cooked winter squash



2 tablespoons olive oil3 cooked Italian sausage links (4 ounces each), sliced1 medium onion, chopped1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon dried parsley flakes1/4 teaspoon pepperOptional: Additional grated Parmesan cheese and minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Cook pasta and squash according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add sausage and onion; cook and stir until sausage is browned and onion is tender; keep warm.

-In a small bowl, mix the cooked squash, cheese, salt, parsley, and pepper until blended. Drain pasta; transfer to a serving plate. Spoon squash mixture over pasta; top with sausage mixture. If desired, sprinkle with additional cheese and parsley.

