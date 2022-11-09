Clarion Man Allegedly Hits, Shoves Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting and shoving a woman during a domestic dispute.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Ulysses Saldana in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 2.

The charges are a result of an incident that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on November 2 on Liberty Street in Clarion that was reported to Clarion Borough Police around 6:34 p.m. that same day.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known woman who was a passenger in a vehicle in the parking area of the Clarion Borough Police Station told an officer that she wanted to report a domestic incident that occurred between her and her boyfriend, Ulysses Saldana. She entered the station and showed the officer a red scratch just under her elbow and a bruise above her elbow. She also had finger marks and scratches on her right arm.

The victim went on to explain in a written statement that around 3:30 p.m. on November 2, Saldana had looked through her phone and saw old messages from 2021 which included a conversation she had with an ex-boyfriend over email. The messages were old and from 2021.

The victim stated that Saldana then became irate and started to scream “get the (expletive) out. Grab your (expletive) and get the (expletive) out of my house.” At that point, Saldana began to shove the victim and started hitting her. He then hit himself numerous times, causing injury to himself, according to the complaint.

The victim admitted she slapped him three times, but she stated the injury caused to Saldana was what he did to himself and that she tried to slap him to get him to stop hitting and shoving her, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Saldana then grabbed her belongings and threw them down the steps. She added that this type of incident has occurred before.

Saldana continued to say “(expletive) you,” and “get the (expletive) out” while she tried to leave, the complaint states.

The victim told police that her arm and back were sore from Saldana shoving her into the window and punching her arm. She added that her arm was sore to the point she could not drive a car and had to have someone else drive her car due to the injuries, the complaint indicates.

Saldana was arraigned around 11:00 p.m. on November 2 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail on November 2; however, on Tuesday, November 8, he was released, as the bail type was changed to $10,000.00 unsecured. The Bail Action Reason: Agreed between Prosecution and Defense, according to court documents.

