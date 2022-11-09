Connie Marie Johnson, 84, of Mathis Texas, formerly of the Franklin/Oil City area, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on October 6, 2022.

She was born on December 26, 1937, in Oil City, to the late Wilbert and Nellie Mae Heckathorn.

Connie ultimately married Walter T. Johnson, also of Oil City, May 1, 1977. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2013.

Together they extensively traveled the United States, eventually visiting the contiguous forty-eight states.

Prior to her move to Texas, Connie worked as a physical therapy technician at the former Franklin Regional Medical Center.

In Texas, she provided childcare for several families in the Conroe area.

Connie enjoyed sewing, reading, and needle point.

Connie is survived by her son Robert Michaels-Johnson of Houston, Texas, her daughter Christina Yount (James), of Franklin, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

She is additionally survived by Walt’s three daughters, Guyanne Heiman, Jennifer Young, Gretchen Johnson, and their families, as well as two nieces and a nephew. Her niece Rhonda Heckathorn, had a special place in Connie’s life.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Bob) Heckathorn.

Fulfilling her wishes, her ashes will be interred with her late husband’s in Lamey Cemetery, Oil City, PA.

Local arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Those wishing to remember Connie Marie Johnson are requested to make donations to the American Heart Association or the Venango County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to her family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

