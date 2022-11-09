Dawson Smail Has Made Huge Impact for Central Clarion in Return to Football Field After Year Off

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Dawson Smail is a busy guy these days.

(Pictured above, Dawson Smail lines up for Central Clarion at wide receiver/photo courtesy of the Central Clarion Wildcats Football Boosters)

He rolls out of bed at 5:30 in the morning to hit the weight room. Then it’s school — his saving grace is a first-period study hall at Clarion Area.

Once the final bell rings, it’s off to football practice — a new endeavor for the junior this fall after taking last season off.

He then tries to squeeze in some time honing his skills in the other sports he plays — baseball and basketball.

By the time he finally gets home, it’s nearly 9 p.m. and almost time for some much-need shuteye so he can do it all again the next day.

Smail isn’t complaining. In fact, he loves the grind.

Central Clarion football coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

“This time of year, all my sports are merging,” Smail said. “I love all three sports that I play, and even though they are long days, it’s worth it.”

Smail played football for Central Clarion as a freshman but left the football field for the baseball diamond the next fall. He wanted to concentrate on that sport in his pursuit of a college scholarship.

He didn’t know if he’d ever put the shoulder pads on again, but the opportunity arose again this season.

And he took it.

With a year off, Smail entered the preseason with some uncertainty. He had no idea where he would play — or even how much he’d see the field.

Turns out, he had nothing to worry about.

“I don’t regret playing football this year. At all,” said Smail, who is a star on the baseball diamond — he’s already committed to play at the next level at Division I Xavier University. “Coming into camp and preseason practices, I knew I could catch the ball and I knew I could run, but I didn’t really know where they were gonna put me. I kind of found a home at receiver and corner.”

Smail had never played cornerback before. The first few times out there on an island were an eye-opening experience for him.

But he quickly adapted.

“It seems to be working for me and the team,” Smail said. “Whatever we need to win, I’m willing to do. I love that position. I can read the field. I feel like I found a home there and I’m going to stick with it.”



(Central Clarion’s Dawson Smail, right, fights for the football against St. Marys/photo courtesy of the Central Clarion Wildcats Football Boosters)

Smail’s biggest impact has come as a dangerous receiving threat opposite Ashton Rex in Central Clarion’s explosive passing offense, which is led by sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson.

Smail has taken the pressure off of Rex, who is having a record-setting season catching the ball for Central Clarion with 56 receptions for 1,413 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 9-1 Wildcats.

“Most teams start off doubling Ashton,” Smail said. “That’s when I get my big chunks of yards. Then they’ll double me and Ashton will go off. It works out pretty nicely.”

Smail is second on the team with 26 catches for 505 yards and seven scores.

“He’s been incredibly valuable,” said Central Clarion coach Dave Eggleton. “Starting out the season, we knew he was an athlete. He’s got great hands. We worked on some things like route running, but he has the natural ability to get open, especially in a scramble drill-type situation.

“On the defensive side of the ball, he’s really acquitted himself well,” Eggleton added. “We didn’t really expect him to play much defense this year, but he’s been fantastic. He’s covered well and he’s come up and made hits. The fact he’s only a junior is also exciting.”

Smail said he feels like there is still a lot of room for improvement.

He’s not afraid to put the work in to get better — or of criticism.

It’s a rare trait.

Instead of pouting when he is told he isn’t doing something correctly, Smail gets to work on perfecting that part of his game in time for the next game or practice.

“He’s the type of kid who if you tell him, ‘hey, you’re not doing this real well,’ by the next practice, he’s worked on it,” Eggleton said. “He wants to show you. He wants to prove me wrong. That’s just the type of competitive fire he has. If I tell him he’s not running this deep route well, at the next practice he’s the first one wanting to get a rep to show me he can.”

Smail said he’s always been able to take constructive criticism well — in all his sports.

“If a coach is telling me I’m doing something wrong, or not the best, I’ll come back and make sure I get it right,” Smail said. “I take that criticism very close to my heart and I want to make sure it doesn’t happen again. I’ve always wanted to be the No. 1 guy in all my sports. I’m always pushing myself to be the best I can be on any field or court.”

Smail is hoping to make an impact again as Central Clarion takes on Brookville in the District 9 Class 2A championship game on Friday night at Clarion University.

“It’s a really big game that we get to play at home,” Smail said. “I want to help my guys get the W.”

Central Clarion football coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.