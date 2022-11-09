Donald P. DuPont Sr, 79 of Cochranton died Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born, July 25, 1943 in Meadville, he was the son of Harold and Cora Alice Deeter DuPont.

He married Martha Mook on June 19, 1993 and she survives.

He was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He began working at FMC Corporation in 1965 until 1985 as a mechanic and from 1985 until 2005 he worked for Deeter Plumbing and Heating in Cochranton until he retired in 2005.

Don was an active member in the Cochranton Lions Club and the Cochranton Sportsmen’s Club.

He also was a member of the Meadville VFW Post #2006, Cochranton Son’s of the American Legion, Cochranton Vol. Fire Dept. Station #4, a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #429 in Meadville and the Meadville Moose.

Don enjoyed traveling and going to the casinos.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Donald P. DuPont Jr (Connie) of Meadville, a sister, Joan Seeley of Cochranton, a brother, Raymond DuPont of Horseshoe Bay, Texas and a sister-in-law, Wanda DuPont of Utica. Grandchildren, Katheryn Hawkins (Greg) of Meadville, Layne Picard of Florida, Cheyenne Ralston of Wilmington, NC and Zoey Ralston of Chapel Hill, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Lester, a sister- in- law, Jeannine DuPont and a son, Lewis Edward Ralston Jr.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S Franklin St. on Friday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm.

Funeral Services will be Saturday at 11:00am at the funeral home with the Rev John McGarvey, officiating.

Interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Don’s name to the Cochranton Care Committee, 102 Roche Lane, Cochranton, PA 16314.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.