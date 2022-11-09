 

Election Staffs Work Into the Night

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish


FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— With the nation’s attention on two of Pennsylvania’s races—the contest between Josh Shapiro (D) and Doug Mastriano (R) for the Governorship, and the match-up between John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) for the state’s open Senate seat—election workers across the state toiled into the night to tally the votes.

In Franklin, precinct judges from all over the county were delivering boxes to the back door of the Courthouse Annex for county officials to make the election official.

“Depending on how many we get it, it’s usually a quick turnaround. Five, ten minutes tops per location,” said County Commissioner Mike Dulaney. “Tonight they’re coming in fairly quickly.” By 9:15, over half of the precincts had already delivered their packages.

For Venango County Commission Chairman Sam Breene, trust in the electoral process is a top priority. “Without trust in our elections, then we don’t have the country that we have,” he said. “Each one of our workers and volunteers are playing a part in making sure it’s done in a trustworthy manner.”

Albert “Chip” Abramovic agrees. Describing the process under the law that ensures a fair and free election, he said, “Thursday, we’ll go through and kind of pre-canvas. And on Friday, we’ll come in on Veteran’s Day, because we have to by law, and finish the vote, and canvas the vote, and make sure that everything is accurate and done.”

Canvassing is the process of reconciling all of the redundancies in the electoral system. Venango County’s election committee goes through this process manually each time an election is held.


