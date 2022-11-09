Fetterman Tops Dr. Oz in U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Democrat John Fetterman won the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

(PHOTO: Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman visited Clarion in 2019 as part of his statewide marijuana legalization listening tour. Photo by Dave Cyphert of of ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to WTAE, Fetterman was projected to beat Republican Mehmet Oz.

As of Wednesday morning, Fetterman held a lead over Oz by a margin of 2,501,681 to 2,364,983; or 50.16% to 47.42%, according to the state’s election returns website.

Libertarian candidate Erik Gerhardt received 1.36% of the votes.

Fetterman served as Lieutenant Governor in Pennsylvania since 2019. He was previously the Mayor of Braddock from 2006 to 2019.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.